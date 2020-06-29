STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A protest held in State College this weekend bought attention to the experiences of black men in America.

At a rally called “Black Men’s Tears, Black Men’s Dreams,” crowds walked through the streets of downtown State College behind men of color to show that State College should be a safe place for anyone to walk and live freely. For three hours, demonstrators physically and symbolically stood with black men as they marched from the Allen Street gates to the municipal building where speakers shared their experiences.

Member of the organizing group, the 3/20 coalition, Tierra Williams says “a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill is not a death sentence. And that’s our point…I want people to see people for who they are and judge them off of their actions, not based on their skin color…We do want to have the conversation about the break down of white supremacy and white nationalism and police brutality.”

A handful of men of color stepped to the microphone to share their perception of dealing with an attitude of white supremacy. Local student, Christopher DeJarnet says “their deepest fear is that we’re just like them…Citizens do not have to humble themselves to their employees and every law enforcement officer is my employee.”

The gathering ended with mourning, as participants laid wreaths and lit candles in memory of those who unjustly lost their lives.