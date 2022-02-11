WATCH: Honoring Black History Special

WTAJ — Making a difference in our community is a monumental part of Black History. Take a deep dive into The Bellefonte Art Museum, the life of Donald Witherspoon, a Blair County African American history blogger, and more to see Central Pennsylvania’s rich history in this Honoring Black History special.

For example, the Bellefonte Art Museum was a part of the underground railroad during the 19th century where African Americans stayed to escape slavery. These visitors didn’t stay in the high-ceilinged rooms of the house but were tucked away in a space that was labeled on blueprints as “The Secret Room.”

An 11th-grade student at Altoona High School who was inspired by her stepfather turned an idea into reality. The student suggested the school create a new Black History course to bring change to the education of hundreds of Altoona students.

The Brockerhoff House in Bellefonte is also a historic landmark. It became a safe haven for runaway slave Henry Thomas. While we don’t know what happened to Thomas after being taken from the House, we do know that although Andrew Gregg Curtin didn’t save Thomas, he did not stop trying to save others and end slavery.

Harriett Gaston, a Penn State Altoona academic advisor, utilizes her time after work to dive into Blair County’s Black History by posting her findings on an online blog. Gaston immerses herself in Black History that dates back to the late 1700s. Her blog aims to make sure the community knows that there is Black History in Blair County and keeps it in a place where it can be found.

Then there’s the man who spoke a few words, but his actions were very loud. That is NCAAP President Donald Witherspoon who passed in December. In nearly 30 years of serving as president, hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships were awarded, as just one of the many things Witherspoon did to make sure to better his community.

There’s also the number of books that Joann Rogers read after realizing how many questions she didn’t know in a Black History Month contest in 1994. After winning the contest by having enough correct answers, it wasn’t enough as she wanted to learn more. Over the past 16 years, Rogers puts on a Black History Month contest to help others learn.