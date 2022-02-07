Penn State Altoona advisor records Black history in Blair Country through blog

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Harriett Gaston is a Penn State Altoona academic advisor by day. However, after work, she immerses herself in Black history within Blair County.

Through her blog “Blair County African American History,” she debunks the misconception that Black history did not exist within Blair County. The history she found goes beyond the existence of Blair County. When she initially started this project, it traced the history of the Great Migration during World War Ⅰ and Ⅱ.

“We’ve got Underground Railroad history,” Gaston said. “We’ve got Civil War History. We’ve got political history. We’ve got religious, faith tradition history.”

Gaston’s blog is associated with the Blair County African American Heritage Project. She keeps track of both the blog and the page.

The blog consists of newspaper articles, pictures, census records and maps of evidence of Black folks within Blair County. Most areas of her finding have been Altoona, Hollidaysburg and Tyrone, but she still isn’t done searching.

Gaston noted how lucky she is to have the resources of Penn State to look up archive newspapers and see maps. Her findings are also in part with the Blair County Genealogical Society. Her main objective is to have the history be stored somewhere. That way, there isn’t someone else searching for it once she leaves.

“I just see my job basically is to gather up stuff that’s always been there and just have it housed somewhere,” Gaston said. “So that when I leave for whatever reason, it’s there. So in 20 to 30 years we’re not redoing this again.”

Gaston is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, and moved to the Blair County area 30 years ago. It took her some time to figure out that finding all the African American history in Blair County proved to be her calling.

“It has taken me a while to realize this is why I’m here. I’m not from here,” Gaston said.

She also implied that she couldn’t picture herself being the leader of this project at any other location. That is mainly due to the possibility that someone else may be taking up the same hobby as her elsewhere. Since it is a big task, she’s looking for more help from the community to find more history.

“Yea, I probably not be doing this if I was living somewhere else,” Gaston said. “More than likely, there will be other folks. There would be a historical society.”

However, she’s aware she doesn’t know everything about Black history within the county. She also knows there’s still more to be discovered. She recognizes that evidence of history shows the importance to someone regardless of the time frame.

“There will probably be more information found,” Gaston said. “I just say it’s just been forgotten, and it’s hidden. That’s not important. Then, someone looks at it again and realizes that’s important.”

Samples of Black History within Blair County:

The arrival of African Americans to Blair County came in the late 1700s-early 1800s to work on the Alleghany Portage Canal and Railroad (Sylvia Shorter Lee’s account of “Black History and Heritage of Hollidaysburg)

Moses Brown (May 15, 1827-March 27, 1916) came to Hollidaysburg as a barber/minister. Owner of salon/catering business for over 65 years, he was recognized as one of the “wealthiest colored men” in Hollidaysburg.

Moses Brown son, Charles F. Brown, was the first black graduate of the Hollidayburg High School in 1881.

African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, located on 511 Front Street, Hollidaysburg, and African Methodist Church, located on 1620 16th Street, Altoona, have historical ties to the Underground Railroad. The church served as homes to congregates along as a place of worship.

Dr. Martin R. Delany wrote to Frederick Douglass about his travels in the state, stating he was heading west. He mentioned holding meetings in Lewistown, Hollidaysburg, Johnstown and Huntingdon.

William Nesbit was a barber, civil rights leader and AME Sunday School Teacher. His obituary indicated that he was a conductor of the Underground Railroad. He was also elected as the Pennsylvania State Equal Rights League President.

James B. Raymond was elected as an magistrate for the 7th ward for Altoona in 1893, served in that position until 1904.