Honoring Black History: Remembering the late NAACP President Donald Witherspoon

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – When asked what was the late President of Blair County’s NAACP Donald Witherspoon like, everyone described him the same, as quiet.

“A quiet strength I would call it,” explained his sister Patricia Witherspoon-Curry further, “his actions though, were loud.”

Witherspoon served in the position for over three decades, which is what his brother Jeremiah Witherspoon Sr. says shows just how passionate he was about making change.

“He was about making a difference in people’s lives,” said Jeremiah Sr.

A difference, not just from a black perspective but a human perspective.

“He was a human being first, so he looked at it from the human side, and that’s the fair side,” said Jeremiah Jr.

As president, Witherspoon would open many doors that were shut to people by administering hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships and business financial aid. He’d also visit with inmates at the Blair County Jail to make sure they were being treated fairly, and never failed to recognize and reward leadership from the classroom to the athletic field.

But on December 27 at the age of 77 Witherspoon passed away suddenly, due to COVID-19, leaving his family and community shaken.

“We’re a praying family and we just knew he was going to pull out of that, but that wasn’t the case,” said Jeremiah Jr.

Even during his final battle, Witherspoon fought for justice and equality, by personally choosing who he wanted to fill his shoes before passing, 22-year-old Andraé Holsey.

While Holsey is the youngest president in the history of the Blair County branch of the NAACP, he’s more than experienced when it comes to racism.

“To see the Klan face to face changes your entire life outlook,” said Holsey.

Holsey experienced that face-to-face encounter at his front door when he was just a boy. It was part of the Klan’s recruitment efforts. But this wasn’t the only chilling experience, Holsey also witnessed his own father be discriminated against at the Hollidaysburg school district.

“Being called racial slurs, even with MLK day just happening, at the time Hollidaysburg was not celebrating that day. They got off the first day of hunting season but not Martin Luther King Day despite it being a national holiday. And his coworkers would come to him and say things like why don’t you go down to the office and request off for spook day,” said Holsey.

Even though there have been steps forward , racism continues against many in our communities.

“Just in the last year I have been threatened by two groups of skinheads, 3 militias and the Klan directly, just since taking this position,” said Holsey.

Still, Holsey says nothing will stop him from fighting for people of color.

“Voting representation, mass incarceration, disproportionate opportunities in trials, until we achieve that post racial America the fight continues,” said Holsey.

