Honoring Black History: Mount Union council woman puts on annual contest to teach importance of knowing Black history

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – From Thurgood Marshall being the first African American ever to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, to Madam C.J. Walker being the first black self-made millionaire, Black history is endless.

Mount Union Borough Councilwoman Joan Rogers realized that back in 1994. She was walking into Adams Park Library when she noticed a Black History Contest going on in the lobby.

“And I said Black History Contest? So I started looking at it and I was like oh I don’t know half of this stuff,” admitted Joan.

Despite feeling like she didn’t know much, Joan still ended up winning!

“But I was not pleased with the fact that I did not know my history,” said Joan.

Joan decided to change that. Buying over 100 books, she left no page left unturned as she didn’t just want to know the basic fun facts about Black history, but its entirety, down to the details.

“They’re hard, they’re ugly. Some are even brutal, but they’re important to know because it’s our history. American history and African American history can not be separated due to the history of slavery, due to the history of oppression. You have your oppressors and your oppressed,” said Joan.

Joan now hopes to inspire others to want to learn, the same way she was, through her own Black History Contest; one that she’s been putting on for the past 16 years.

“I do a lot I add new questions, there’s so much history you could keep doing this forever,” said Joan.

You’ll find the contest, whose questions span from civil rights to influential athletes, by going to the Mount Union Community Library on 11 W. Market Street. The contest stretches from Feb. 1 – March 5 and prizes will be awarded to those who complete it, though Joan says that shouldn’t be the motivation.

“The objective is to learn as much as you can, there’s always something to learn,” said Joan.

