Bellefonte Art Museum: a safe house on the Underground Railroad

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Built in 1810, the Bellefonte Art Museum was first a home. While we know the names of many prominent residents, we may never know the names of the most historic visitors.

These visitors didn’t stay in the high-ceilinged rooms of the house, they were tucked away in a space that was labeled on blueprints as “The Secret Room.”

The secret room was one of possibly six safe havens for enslaved African Americans who were stopping in Bellefonte on their escape to freedom through the Underground Railroad.

For decades following the Civil War, the room was still a mystery. That’s until a group of museum volunteers began exploring the third floor attic.





“We crawled through here… and then you get to this odd little room in the back,” said Patricia House, executive director & founder of the Bellefonte Art Museum. “We believe that behind this glass is where the secret room was.”

The room, once packed with people, is now packed with history.

A permanent exhibit is open to the public and showcases the local legacy. The museum is open Friday through Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment.

“I really hope they just think about it and think about how important freedom is and what price people have paid in their lives to be free,” said House.

The story isn’t over. The museum is still working to uncover more details of the Underground Railroad in Bellefonte and the stories of the strong individuals who risked everything for freedom.

“It’s so important to tell the real history of a place, and to not let it disappear,” said House.