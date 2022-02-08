Altoona student helps bring new Black History course to classroom

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After realizing the history classes at Altoona Area High School didn’t teach much about black history, 11th grader Anaiyah Crone took matters into her own hands and started a new course this semester.

Crone got her inspiration from her stepfather, who passed away from cancer in 2019. Black history month was very important to him. He would often teach her lessons about African American culture.

“So when I found out that we don’t have any black information in our history classes as much as other schools I thought it would be good to make a black history class,” Crone said.

Principal Andrew Neely wanted to help Crone achieve her goal.

“Yeah, it’s historical,” Neely said, “It’s pretty neat to have been a part of it.”

So students, teachers, and faculty all came together to make the elective course a reality.

“For me, that was one of the neatest things about this process,” Neely said. “There was a need that was expressed by one of our students, we heard that, we heard the message loud and clear and we ran with it and saw it through to the end and now we have this approved course.” Neely said.

The curriculum has six units. It follows everything from early African kingdoms to the current contemporary times.

Carolyn Kline helped develop the half-year course. It’s a class she said is needed in today’s society.

“I’ve done a lot of preparing for this — It was something I was already interested in, I wanted to learn more about it on my own, especially what has been happening lately with Black Lives Matter — so I took it upon myself to learn what I could as an educator,” Kline said.

Kline added that as a teacher is always a good thing to continue to learn, and with this course, she’ll be learning right alongside the students.

Crone hopes to continue adding more diversity into schools.

“I think when we are successful, I think we should do other school districts like Hollidaysburg and Williamsburg and all these other schools and eventually have it worldwide,” Crone said.

Big goals and big dreams. That’s something Crone was taught beyond the classroom and a lesson we can all learn. When you have an idea, run with it. Don’t ever be afraid to step up and inspire change.