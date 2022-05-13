BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new walking tour in Bellefonte looks to highlight Black history in the borough.

Created by Centre Servers, the Tap Into History Tour will officially launch this Sunday.

Guests will visit five historical stops downtown. These include the Bellefonte Art Museum, which is believed to have been a stop along the Underground Railroad, “the diamond” in the Centre County Courthouse, the area where Mills Barber Shop once stood, the St. Paul A.M.E. Church and the Gamble Mill area.

The first tour will step off at 2 p.m. and will be led by Bellefonte Area High School Teacher Matt Maris.

“The idea of this tour was just to make it more available,” Maris said. “There’s lots of stories about, “oh it’s that house or this house, but where do we find that information?” So we wanted to put all that information and try to put it in one place and try to encourage people to be able to find it.”

A self guided version of the tour is available on Tap Into History’s website.