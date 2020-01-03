Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Body found in Huntingdon County apartment, State Police on scene
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Police: 1 dead after car drives into Blair County building
2
of
/
2
Black History Month
Hidden History: The brutal tackle that changed the face of football
Hidden History: Raising a hymn
Hidden History: June Bacon-Bercey, a pioneer for women in Meteorology
Hidden History: Push to posthumously award black Army medic
Hidden History: 400th anniversary of the first African landing in English North America
More Black History Month Headlines
Hidden History: Forgotten Soldier exhibit highlights African American soldiers during the American Revolution
Hidden History: At 97, Florida veteran may be last living Buffalo Soldier
Hidden History: Susie King Taylor, an escaped slave, Civil War nurse, teacher and activist
Hidden History: Neighbors share stories of historic Carver Village community
Hidden History: Preserving, celebrating Gullah-Geechee culture
Hidden History: Baseball’s George Stovey
Hidden History: Journey to freedom through Central PA
Disney On Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment Ticket Giveaway
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!