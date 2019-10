WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress bid a tearful farewell Thursday to Rep. Elijah Cummings, hailing the son of sharecroppers as a "master of the House" as the Maryland Democrat became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

Lawmakers eulogized Cummings as a mentor and close friend, with a voice that could "shake mountains," in the words of Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and a passion for legislating and his hometown of Baltimore.