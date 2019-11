ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some long-time residents of Blair County say that this Friday’s crowd may have been the most traffic they’ve seen on a Black Friday in years.

Parking lots were packed as stores we’re filling with customers looking for the best deals. The weather may have drawn more people outside as temperatures were a little warmer than usual.

If you couldn’t find what you were looking for in stores, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday might be great days to shop around even more!