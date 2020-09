UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A black bear was spotted on Penn State’s University Park campus on Monday evening.

An alert was sent to the campus community at 8:14 p.m. saying that there was a bear sighting near central campus and that authorities were responding.

At 8:22 p.m. another alert was sent, stating that the situation was all-clear and that the bear was no longer on central campus, indicating that it was now safe to go outside.