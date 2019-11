ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Altoona Police responded to a call of a shooting Wednesday, November 6, 2019, that left one man in the hospital for what turned out to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, police watched footage from a camera at the Concordia Club. They report that the footage did not match up to what they were told about a car driving up to two men and shooting Draven Bush.