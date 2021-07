BUDAPEST, Hungary (WTAJ) – Bo Bassett, 14, a student at Bishop McCort Catholic, won the Cadet World Wrestling Championship.

Bassett pinned Russian Alikhan Ashinov to win the 45-kilogram title. He is one of the youngest wrestlers in the tournament.

Ashinov had the opening takedown, but Bassett responded with a takedown of his own, then exposing Ashinov’s back, then pinning the Russian.

Bo Bassett whips the Russian over to his back and picks up the first period pin! He is your 45 kg Cadet World champion!#WrestleBudapest — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) July 21, 2021

Bassett sailed through the first rounds of the tournament, recording two pins and a technical fall.