Bishop Guilfoyle vs Chestnut Ridge in week 7 of high school football

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Dragons remain undefeated after beating Bedford 41-27 in week seven of Sportsbeat's Game of the Week.

Parker Gregg took the first touchdown for the night, scoring on a 2-yard run and putting Central on the board first with a score of 7-0. The Bison answered back right away in the first, recovering a fumble from the Dragons and capitalizing with a 25-yard touchdown from Mercury Swaim to Justin Arnold. The teams were tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.