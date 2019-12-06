Bishop Guilfoyle Football team gets warm reception after State Championship loss

A.J. Kilmartin plays safety for the Bishop Guilfoyle Marauder Football in Altoona.

“We’re really proud of how far we got and even though we fell short, we had an amazing run, an amazing season, further than what we thought we were going to get at the beginning of the season,” Kilmartin, said.

Justin Wheeler, Head Coach of the Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School Football team told a group of parents and students Thursday, people will be talking about the 2019 team for years to come.

They made it to the class 1-A State Championship game in Hershey, but Bishop Guilfoyle lost to Farrell High School in overtime, 7 to 10.

A.J.’s Dad, Jim, says the turnout of the community at the high school when the team returned home, shows the players they should hold their heads up high.

“Today, you know they didn’t come out on the winning end, but they left it all out on the field, so it was just such an amazing thing to be able to see the community come together, the team to come together,” Kilmartin, said.

The team was greeted by fellow classmates, parents, grandparents and the school’s cheer section, “the dog pound”.

“Next year we gotta’ work hard to get back to where we were, this is a great program, with great coaches, so I’m sure that we’ll get back on top, but we gotta’ put a lot of work in the offseason,” Kilmartin, said.

Bishop Guilfoyle has made it to the state championship game four times of the last six years.