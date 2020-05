HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) - In a Saturday release, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn announced a phased reopening of state park and forest facilities.

“As the weather turns warmer, DCNR anticipates even greater numbers of people will be looking for opportunities to be outdoors – to connect with nature and exercise for good health,” Dunn said. “As staffing allows and with the appropriate protocols in place to ensure safety, we are working to reopen our state parks and forests so that Pennsylvanians can realize all of the benefits associated with being outdoors.”