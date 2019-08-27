1  of  2
Birthday money for bald eagles

(CNN) — Most kids can’t wait to open presents on their birthday.

But Liam Hansen isn’t most kids.

This little Minnesotan just turned 6-years-old.

For his birthday he wanted to raise money for his favorite animal, the bald eagle.

That’s because his best friend,a stuffed animal named Dave, is also a bald eagle.

You would never know it but Liam was born with a hole in his heart.

He took Dave in with him for one of his surgeries, and they’ve been best friends ever since.

Now he wants to help real-life Daves.

Liam raised 434 dollars for the National Eagle Center, which was matched thanks to a grant.

