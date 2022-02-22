CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The highly contagious avian influenza or bird flu has been reported in multiple nearby states, bringing concerns to experts in the Commonwealth.

AccoAccording to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, this disease is caused by an influenza virus. It’s most commonly spread among wild birds. If it affects domestic poultry animals, it can cause severe death rates.

Nearby states such as New York, Kentucky, Virginia, Delaware, and Indiana have all had reports of chickens testing positive for the disease. In 2015, there was a similar outbreak of the bird flu that killed nearly 50 million birds.

Luckily, there have not been any reports of the disease within the Commonwealth. Penn State Assistant Professor of Poultry Science and Avian Health Gino Lorenzoni said that the US Department of Agriculture is working fast to contain the virus. One measure they’re trying is setting a perimeter around the affected areas.

“Some has been detected in commercial birds,” Lorenzoni said. “For example, the ones that were detected over the weekend, those were in non-poultry, non-commercial facilities. So we’re talking about backyard production.”

However, Lorenzoni said only time will tell how long this method will work. Since this disease is primarily spread through wild birds, it can be challenging to contain.

“The prevalent thinking is that those migratory birds introduced the virus,” Lorenzoni said. “Then, somehow via a lack of security, humans introduced the virus into poultry houses, but the main mode is migratory birds bringing the virus over different states.”

Since there are no cases at this point, some supply chains have not warned or expressed concerns about the outbreak. But if cases were to occur, it could play effect to anyone buying any poultry.

Owner of Smithmyers Superette James Gregg said that it would just mean higher prices and a lower amount of product. Gregg even noted that they might not even carry the product if the disease is overpowering and unsafe.

“So for my business, if it does get down to supply chain and ends up affecting us as a retailer, it just going to mean higher prices,” Gregg said. “It’s just going to be harder to get the stuff. Chicken is just going to continue to raise in price because there’s less of it.”

Anyone who owns chickens is recommended to take extra safety precautions to prevent further outbreaks. Lorenzoni stressed proper cleaning and disinfection and trying to keep flocks separated.

“Try to keep that flock as isolated as possible and even if you don’t have concerns of a flock being sick, it’s excellent by a security practice to try to isolate your flocks as much as you can,” Lorenzoni said.

If you notice any flocks showing signs of sickness, Lorenzoni said to call the Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852, where someone is on call 24/7.