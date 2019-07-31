Bills would consolidate Pennsylvania agencies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A package of seven bills has been introduced in the state House to consolidate eight existing state agencies into four new ones.

The plan would create the Commonwealth Office of Management and Budget, the Department of Business, Tourism and Workforce Development, the Department of Local Government and Community Affairs, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Tom Wolf introduced a plan to merge the departments of Health, Human Services, Aging, and Drug and Alcohol Programs in 2017 but it didn’t get through budget negotiations.

“These bills build on and expand the governor’s proposal to further restructure state government and to save taxpayers 20 percent in impacted agencies’ administrative costs,” said Rep. Seth Grove (R-York). “This would be achieved through well thought out mergers in state government, which will decrease overlap, improve workflow, and make sure government truly works for the people.”

All seven bills are in committee. Lawmakers hope to have the package passed in this legislative session.