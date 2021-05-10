Bill to give special education students the chance to repeat a grade level, moves toward Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill that would give parents of special education students the option to have their child repeat a grade is one step closer to the full Pennsylvania Senate’s review.

The bill is sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, who says the bill would help concerned parents who feel their child’s education was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning.

“I think this was just such an extreme year of education loss, with all the different schools, some open, some not, that kind of thing, this year should be a parent’s decision,” said Senator Corman, 34th District. “It’s a one-time-only, parent decision this year, so that if they feel that their child didn’t get the education they need to move forward, that they can hold them back.”

Under current law, the decision to repeat or progress a grade is up to the school.

Corman says they’re working quickly to have the bill reviewed so school districts can prepare for the fall, if approved.