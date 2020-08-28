Bill & Ted, Metallica come to Super 322 drive-in

Dave Franco, left, director/co-writer of “The Rental,” and his wife, cast member Alison Brie, are seen on a movie screen as they take part in a Zoom Q&A session from their car following an advance screening of the film at the Vineland Drive-In, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in City of Industry, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

WOODLAND, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The new installment of Bill & Ted (Face the Music) will join Gretel & Hansel at the drive-in with a very special appearance by Metallica this Saturday night.

Bill & Ted Face The Music(PG-13) and Gretel and Hansel(PG-13) will be showing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 28 – 30. The box office will open at 7:30 pm. and the show will start around 8:35 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for kids 3-11.

Saturday will host a very special event with Metallica to be featured as the Encore Live Concert on their big screen. Tickets will ONLY be available through ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. of Metallica on Saturday, Aug. 29.

For more information you can call Super 322 at 814-857-7821.