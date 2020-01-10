Bill seeks to downsize Pennsylvania Legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill has been introduced to reduce the size of Pennsylvania’s legislature.

​House Bill 2151 would downsize the state House of Representatives from 203 to 151 members through a constitutional amendment.​​

Pennsylvania has the largest full-time legislature in the United States, and its number of representatives is second only to New Hampshire’s 400 part-time House members.

Rep. Valerie Gaydos (R-Allegheny), the bill’s sponsor, said reducing the number of House seats would not only provide significant cost savings to taxpayers but also streamline the legislative process and make it easier for lawmakers to reach consensus.

Common Cause Pennsylvania has spoken out against similar bills in previous years. The group has expressed concerns that the bill lacks a fair and transparent process for creating new districts.​​

​​Bills to reduce the size of the Legislature were introduced in previous sessions but did not pass.

Because the bill requires a change to the state constitution, identical versions must pass the Legislature in two consecutive sessions then go to voters in a ballot question.​