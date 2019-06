We bring you our latest episode of Big Ol Fish from Thursday, June 20.

We feature some father-son fishing with Joey and his dad. They caught a 20-inch Palomino by Emporium.

Next, we feature Richard Grant in Brockport. His fish was a little camera shy.

If you would like to see your photos on Big Ol Fish, you can submit them to sports@wtajtv.com. You can catch Big Ol Fish every Thursday in sports on WTAJ News at 6 p.m.