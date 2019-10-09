Big local effort to fight breast cancer

This coming Sunday, October 13, The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Central Pennsylvania steps off at PNG Field in Altoona. The event raises money to help cancer patients and to support research towards a cure.

“The atmosphere is very energetic. There’s tons of survivors, tons of walkers. Everybody’s there for a reason everybody knows someone who’s been diagnosed with breast cancer,” said top fundraiser Michelle Day.

85-percent of those diagnosed with breast cancer, have no family history of breast cancer, which was the case for Michelle’s mother.

She said, “I walk because my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer 12 years ago and I want to make a difference and make strides for a cure.”

So far, this year, overall the local walkers have raised about $40,000, but they could use your help.

According to Michelle, “It’s never too late. You can always show up that day, there’s plenty of people there…”

You can check in to the Making Strides Walk at PNG Field, starting at 12:30 on Sunday. The walk starts at 2 pm. WTAJ Anchor John Clay will be the emcee.