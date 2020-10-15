Biden visits Pennsylvania for town hall

(WTAJ) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be holding a town hall in Philadelphia on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thursday was originally the scheduled date for the second presidential debate. Instead, Biden and President Donald Trump will hold their own town halls.

President Trump will be having his town hall at 8 p.m. ET in Miami. Biden’s town hall is with ABC News while the president’s town hall is with NBC News.

The President made a trip to Pennsylvania earlier this week, stopping in Johnstown for a campaign rally as part of his “Make America Great Again” tour.

The next presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 22.