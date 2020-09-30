LIVE: Biden makes PA stops on “Build Back Better Express” train tour

WATCH LIVE – Presidential nominee, Joe Biden Speaks in Pittsburgh – 2:45 p.m.

TUNE IN: Biden is expected to speak in Johnstown at 7:30 p.m.

(WTAJ) — Origianl Story- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden will embark on a “Build Back Better Express” train tour on Wednesday that will end in Johnstown.

The train tour will travel across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Joe Biden is expected to highlight how he will build the economy back better for working families and not the wealthy or corporations. Available live streams will be featured here, in the video above.

In the morning, Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden will launch the tour in Cleveland, Ohio. After, Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden will stop in Alliance, Ohio.

In the afternoon, Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden will make stops in Pittsburgh and Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Vice President Biden will then hold an event in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, and Dr. Biden will meet with local small business owners and community leaders in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. After, Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden will stop in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.



In the evening, Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Streaming Schedule:

Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, PA

Tentative Timing: 2:20 p.m.

Event with Joe Biden in New Alexandria, PA

Tentative Timing: 4:30 p.m.

Drive-In Event with Jill and Joe Biden in Johnstown, PA

Tentative Timing: 7:30 p.m.