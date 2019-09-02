Biden, Buttigieg say no compromises on overhauling gun laws

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are taking a no-compromise approach on overhauling the nation’s gun laws after the latest mass shooting.



Campaigning separately in eastern Iowa on Monday, the former vice president and the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, say Democrats must push universal background checks, red flag laws and a renewed ban on military-style weaponry.

The absolutist stances are unusual for Biden and Buttigieg. Both candidates often talk about the need for a more productive governing process.

Their call comes two days after a gunman went on a rampage in Odessa, Texas, killing seven people before being gunned down by police.

Biden says his stance is justified on guns because of “disgraceful” and “irrational” inaction from President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.