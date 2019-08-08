Beyonce gets spot in Smithsonian

(WTAJ/CNN) — Beyonce has been given a spot in America’s National Portrait Gallery.

The Smithsonian Institution says it is acquiring the photo of the singer taken for the cover of “Vogue’s” September 2018 issue.

Photographer Tyler Mitchell made history at the magazine when he became the first African-American to shoot that Vogue cover.

The gallery will use the photo in a new exhibit.

Beyonce’s picture will sit along the same halls as other artists and former dignitaries such as former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Ther is no word on when the new exhibit will be open to the public.