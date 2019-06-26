Beth Chapman, wife of Dog The Bounty Hunter, dies at 51

(WTAJ) — Earlier today, Duane “Dog” Chapman tweeted out that his wife Beth has died.
Beth was previously diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017 and was cancer free by December of that year. The cancer came back this past November.
The cause of death has not been confirmed, but Beth Chapman was in a medically induced coma to save her the pain of all she was going trough.
Chapman was only 29 years old when she became a licensed bail bondsman, the youngest in Colorado history until her own daughter followed in her footsteps and beat the record.
Duane and Beth lived in Hawaii where a lot of “Dog The Bounty Hunter” took place. They two were in the process of filming a new show, but it’s unknown if that program will ever make the air in light of Beth’s death.