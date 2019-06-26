Beth Chapman, wife of Dog The Bounty Hunter, dies at 51

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 5, 2013, file photo, Duane “Dog” Chapman, right, and Beth Chapman present the award for CMT performance of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Beth Chapman is in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit of Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday, June 23, 2019. Chapman was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2017 and said in November 2018 that the cancer had returned despite surgery. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)

(WTAJ) — Earlier today, Duane “Dog” Chapman tweeted out that his wife Beth has died.

Beth was previously diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017 and was cancer free by December of that year. The cancer came back this past November.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

The cause of death has not been confirmed, but Beth Chapman was in a medically induced coma to save her the pain of all she was going trough.

Chapman was only 29 years old when she became a licensed bail bondsman, the youngest in Colorado history until her own daughter followed in her footsteps and beat the record.

Duane and Beth lived in Hawaii where a lot of “Dog The Bounty Hunter” took place. They two were in the process of filming a new show, but it’s unknown if that program will ever make the air in light of Beth’s death.