Bernie Sanders visits Pittsburgh

(WTAJ/WTAE) — Today Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders spoke at a National Union Convention in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Sanders delivered his message about advocating for the middle class, strengthening Medicaid and Medicare, and deterring corporate greed.

The audience consisted of members of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America.

The UE has endorsed sanders, and their vice president is expecting to see more working-class people to vote democrat.

“We actually think the working-class people, once they see what’s at stake with a presidential administration and what the Bernie Administration would bring to them that they will go that way,” said Peter Knowlton: Vice President of United Electrical, Radio, and Machine Workers.

Sanders previously campaigned in Pittsburgh in April, holding a public rally in Oakland.