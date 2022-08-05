ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bennetts Valley Elementary School is facing a possible shutdown in the future and many community members are trying to stop it.

The attempt to stop the shutdown has caused many community members to rally against the school board and Superintendent. On Friday, August 5th they gathered right outside the school to fight for what they believe in.

“We’re here today just to bring awareness to our community that this is a possibility that’s going to happen and obviously the residents and students of Bennetts Valley don’t want this to happen,” President of the SOS Committee Danielle Assalone said.

Community members spoke out about the situation and the lack of communication on the school board and superintendents part.

“So at this point in time, it has not been displayed to us, concrete factual answers, all we are asking at this point in time is to have those answers presented to us so we can understand where the Superintendent coming from on why he would want or need to shut down a school,” Assalone said.

Now the community is coming together to act before a decision is made.

“It’s so important for us all to come together and stand up now because a decision hasn’t been made. We want the school board members to understand where we’re coming from and our thoughts, feelings, and concerns to hopefully make them understand and vote no on that day,” Assalone said.

Substitute teacher Brittany Bricen also commented during the rally, mentioning she sees the struggle but shutting down a school doesn’t help.

“So it’s not that I don’t identify with what the district, the reasons they have proposed it, I do think there are a lot of challenges facing the elementary student population in the Saint Marys Area School District but I don’t think closing a school is going to be the solution. Children deserve to learn in their communities where they live and not be bussed somewhere else,” Bricen said.

There will be a rally on Monday, August 8th, at 6 p.m. in the parking lot, before the next scheduled board meeting at the Saint Mary’s High School Library.