Benefit dinner to be held for Huntingdon burn victim

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Staff and management at the Sunset Golf Club are holding a benefit spaghetti dinner for a Huntingdon County woman that was burned when her house exploded on Oct. 19.

Michele Shovlin was inside her home in Huntingdon when it exploded and caught on fire. She was transported to UPMC Altoona for her burn injuries.

The benefit dinner will be held on Nov. 4 from 4-7 p.m. at the Sunset Golf Club. Dine-in and takeout orders will be available.

Donations will be accepted throughout the day and added to the proceeds. All money will be given to help Shovlin’s medical expenses.

Participants are asked to make a donation for the cost of their dinner, featuring spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, salad and dessert.