Benefit dinner being held for mother battling stage 4 cancer

PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend you can get a spaghetti dinner while helping a Philipsburg woman battle cancer.

Kelly Watson is a mom of 11 children. Nine of them are adopted.

In December 2019 she was diagnosed with stage 4 adenocarcinoma, an inoperable form of cancer that has spread throughout her body. She has to travel to Philadelphia every 3 weeks for treatment.

The community is organizing a benefit dinner with a silent auction to help with travel expenses, medical bills and child care.

The event is taking place Sunday, February 23rd from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Hope Fire Co Recreation Center in Philipsburg.

Tickets are on sale right now for $10, but will also be available at the door.

For questions on how to donate please contact Watson’s daughter, Sophie, at 814-577-2877.

There is also a GoFundMe.