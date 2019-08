PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — “Big Ben” has put his house in Hampton, Pa. up for sale, but there’s no need to worry Steelers fans. Ben has made it clear he has every intention of keeping with his current contract that runs through the 2021 season.

The asking price is $2.3 million, but the pictures provided from realtor.com show it’s worth every penny.

Ben Roethlisberger is selling his Hampton, Pa., home.



P.S. Don't panic, #Steelers fans… https://t.co/T352SXImzL — DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) August 5, 2019

While Roethlisberger isn’t going anywhere, he just has no use for the home after his family reportedly moved to another place.