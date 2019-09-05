Ben and Jerry’s offers a new flavor

(WTAJ/CNN) — Ben and Jerry’s is offering a new version of justice to everyone.

Yesterday the ice cream company launched a flavor called ‘Justice Re-Mixed.’

It features cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with chunks of cinnamon roll dough and spicy fudge brownies.

The company says the ice cream doesn’t just taste good; it’s also a way to support the end of systemic racism and criminal justice reform.

The ice cream makers have partnered with the civil rights organization the advancement project national office.

They say a part of the proceeds from the sale of ‘Justice Remix’d’ will go to support the organization’s free and safe campaign.