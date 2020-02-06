Bellwood teacher gets worldwide recognition

BELLWOOD (WTAJ) — Bellwood Antis Middle School teacher, Christine Gonder is being recognized as one of the “Elite 100” teachers worldwide who are using IXL.

IXL is an online training platform that allows students to learn at their own pace. Christine teaches 5th grade math and has mastered the use of this platform it in her classroom.

Christine says “we can do our homework and our review work here in the classroom and then the next day I print out a report and I can see exactly where the students scored and where some problem areas are if there are any.”

“I always tell the kids make sure you read . If you make a mistake make sure you go back and read what its telling you because we all learn through our mistakes” says Christine.

She her students get excited about using their iPad’s to do math.

10 year old lily is in Christine’s class. Lily says the program has been especially helpful to her at home. She says “once you get home you can kind of work on it and know how to go through it…Every time I get a wrong answer, I go through it.”

The program shows students where they may have gone wrong in an assignment, and the correct way to do it — making it easier for teachers and parents.

Christine thanks her students and their parents for making the use of the IXL platform such a success.

She adds ” I really do give credit to my parents who really supported their children and had them doing the work and… They did a great job.”