Bellwood-Parents ask questions, share frustrations to school board over handling of coach

State Police are continuing to investigate allegations of institutional sexual assault at the Bellwood-Antis School District.

State Police are working to determine if any other children were victimized by the middle school wrestling coach Ryan Blazier. State Police from Hollidaysburg and Harrisburg investigated at Bellwood-Antis High School Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to State Police Trooper, Joseph Dunsmore.



Blazier was arrested on Thursday, facing several sexual assault charges involving three children.

Two of which were on school district property.

Officers say they’re are committed to conducting a fair and thorough investigation and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Wednesday, parents voiced questions and concerns to the Bellwood Antis School District, about the state police investigation at a public meeting.

Parents asked questions and shared frustrations to the Bellwood Antis School board at Tuesday night’s school board meeting, for over an hour.

The room was full some parents were crying.

Last Thursday Ryan Blazier, Assistant Coach for the Bellwood Antis middle school wrestling team was arrested and charged by state police with raping an 8 year old girl and sexually assaulting two boys on the wrestling team.

The school board has said they were contacted by child and youth services or cys in december and told about the investigation. The school board says they put blazier on a safety plan as recommended by cys, taking away his keys, fob and not allowing him to be alone with children. In January the district decided to suspend Blazier.

Parents say Blazier should have been suspended earlier.

“He’s a suspected molester and you let him in this school,” a concerned parent, said.

“We have been told by the Pennsylvania State Police that it is an active investigation and that we cannot disclose certain things until the investigation is complete,” Dr. Thomas McInroy, Superintendent for the Bellwood Antis School District, said. “Once the investigation is complete then there will be full disclosure of everything,” McInroy, said.

One parent says she asked her child today what the school told them and if counseling was offered.

“Our kids didn’t know anything,” a concerned parent, said. “All they know is that they had questions, they don’t understand what’s going on. You need to make a list of resources available from outside this school.”

“We have offered counseling to the wrestlers,” Superintendent McInroy, said.

“We are planning more counseling services, we have to have time to put things together.”

Superintendent McInroy says the district is working on having counseling available to all children, not just wrestlers.

Blazier will next face a preliminary hearing.

He is currently is custody at the Blair County Prison.

State Police Trooper Dunsmore was at the meeting.

He is asking anyone with information on the charges to Blazier or any other victim to call State Police in Hollidaysburg.