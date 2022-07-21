BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellwood Antis Youth Softball League (BAYSL) is holding a new event to help find a cure for a dangerous disease found mostly in children.

The “Swinging for a Cure” tournament for boys and girls 8 to 10 is the organization’s first 10-and-under tournament and will take place from Saturday, Aug. 20 at 8:30 a.m. to Sunday, Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the organization’s softball field in Bellwood.

The tournament will raise money for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), an aggressive and inoperable brain tumor that affects mostly children aged 6 to 7 years old.

“We are incredibly excited to be hosting our first ever tournament and charity,” Board of Directors, Jenn Miller, said.

The event is in memory of Madison Shura, a Bellwood student who passed away from DIPG in 2017 when she was 8 years old. All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Chadtough foundation, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for DIPG.

Teams registered for $350 and are guaranteed at least five games at the tournament. Fan admission is free, and there will be food, raffle baskets and more ways to donate.

Teams tried out for the tournament earlier this month.

The event is still in need of volunteers for both days, including announcers, concession stand workers and raffle and t-shirt table volunteers. They also need donations, like drinks and gift baskets to raffle.

To get involved or to donate, message BAYSL on Facebook. Gift baskets are needed by August 1 and will be raffled on Facebook. Winners do not have to be present at the tournament.

The tournament is still accepting sponsors for its t-shirts, which will go on sale next week online. Forms and payment are due August 1.

Each team will play five games on Saturday. The teams will then be seeded based on their performances and play in elimination games on Sunday.

Miller said the jerseys will be pink, and Madison’s name will be on the girls’ batting helmets. Madison’s family will throw out the first pitch of the tournament along with a butterfly release. Her little sister, Libby, is playing in the tournament.