BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellwood-Antis School district has pushed their first day back to Aug. 31.

The first day was initially scheduled for Aug. 25. The change in the calendar was approved at the district’s school board meeting on Tuesday night.

The district said in a Facebook post that a letter and new calendar reflecting the changes will be mailed home as soon as the updated calendar is available.

Teachers will still report for their first day on Aug. 19 as originally planned.