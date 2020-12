CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bellefonte!

Porches and yards are decorated with twinkling lights, candy canes, and inflatable Frosty the Snowmen.

It’s all apart of “Deck the Fonte 2020.”

The town was challenged to deck out the outside of their homes so that their house could be pinned on the map as a display worth checking out.

The map to find the displays of lights can be found on downtownbellefonteinc.com

Folks can either walk the tour or drive it.