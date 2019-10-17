Bellefonte-Seniors excited “Senior Night” still a go, despite no football game

Bishop Carroll High School in Ebensburg forfeited this Friday’s football game at Bellefonte Area High School, due to injuries.

Seniors on the Bellefonte Area High School football team say they’re disappointed they won’t have the chance to play on their “Senior Night”, but there is a silver lining.

C.J. Funk is a Senior Running Back on the Bellefonte Area High School football team.

He says Wednesday the District’s Athletic Director spoke to the team about their scheduled game this Friday, at home against Bishop Carroll.

“We were told the game was canceled than she just kinda’ called us into the cafeteria, had this meeting and said this is what happened, this is what we’re going to do about it, sorry it happened but we have to move on,” Funk, said.

Wednesday, the school district announced they will do everything on Senior night as normal but without the game.

Funk’s teammate, Mason Gray says, now the football team has more time to get ready for their next game, against a division contender.

“I think it gives us more time to prepare for Bald Eagle, so I don’t really think it was a downfall for us,” Gray, said.

Each senior on the team, band and cheerleading squad is expected to be called onto the field with their parents and share a little bit about college plans or high school highlights.

Funk says he’s glad he still gets this high school highlight.

“You grow up with these people all your life and you finally just get this last hoorah, as you all get recognized and get your names called, all what you gonna’ do in the future, so it’s definitely special,” Funk, said.