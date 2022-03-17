CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte Area School District is taking additional steps toward potentially rebranding its name and mascot image.

The district branding committee is launching a survey to get community input on a potential change.

This follows the January decision from the School Board to rescind their decision to remove the use of Native American imagery and the word “red” from the district’s nickname, the Red Raiders.

“People didn’t really feel heard,” said Jon Guizar, who is the Vice President of the Bellefonte Area School Board. “We’re trying to understand the process. We’re trying to do the right thing, but I don’t feel that we had the guidance at the time to help us through that process.”

Now, the district branding committee is back to the drawing board.

“Times change, our understandings of things change,” Guizar said. “And just because something was appropriate a hundred years ago doesn’t mean that it’s still appropriate today.”

The school board is working with Colorado-based identity consultant, John Jenson to develop the survey, after being introduced through school memorabilia brand, Jostens.

“My job is to go back and truly define, you know, even for the last seventy-five or a hundred years, who has this school been? What has it always meant to be a Red Raider,” Jenson said. “And then even for the next twenty-five years aspirationally, who do they want to be?”

The school board is looking to hear all community perspectives through the survey.

“We are committed to a process to find our true identity, and really come up with a brand that makes sense and that can be incorporated through every level of education within our district,” Guizar said.

The choice between sticking with their past identity, and changing with the times, is one many schools across the country are facing.

“Right now, for whatever reason coming out of this pandemic, schools want to recreate that identity and have something fresh moving forward,” Jenson said.

For communities like Bellefonte, school identity is key.

“It’s always been said that a school could be, and should be, the soul of the community, but they can’t be the soul of the community unless they know exactly who they are,” Jenson said.

The survey is poised to focus on questions surrounding tradition and emotion, and will be evaluated by the branding committee at their next meeting before its official launch.

“Emotions are so high because it means something within this community, but let’s figure it out and let’s get the data to do it,” Jenson said.

Anyone with ties to the district will be invited to fill out the survey once it’s available.