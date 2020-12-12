Bellefonte man found in possession of multiple grenades

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the alleged possession of five explosive devices.

Court documents allege that Mitchell Ocker-Mullen, 23, was in possession of five grenades from the time period of Oct. 12-29. Ocker-Mullen is prohibited from possessing explosives because he was previously convicted of a felony in Centre County.

Ocker-Mullen was not licensed to possess the grenades and did not register them with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, according to the report.

Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.

