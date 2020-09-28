Bellefonte man charged after driving motorcycle while intoxicated, hitting car

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charged a Bellefonte man for driving his motorcycle while he was intoxicated and seriously injuring a woman in a crash.

Police said Jeremy Gardner, 42, hit a car on Turnpike Street in Milesburg in June of 2019.

Gardner and his passenger were life-flighted to the hospital, where the passenger was treated for a fractured spine and femur, along with other injuries.

Police said at the time of the crash, Gardner’s blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit. He was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence.

Gardner also is charged with two felony counts of accidents involving injury while not licensed, two misdemeanor counts of DUI and five summary traffic violations.

He was released on $500,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7.