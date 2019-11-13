Bellefonte Cruise helps Borough get bike racks

Tuesday, the Bellefonte Cruise presented a $1,500 check to Bellefonte Borough.

Bellefonte Cruise is an event in June, where more than 500 car owners bring their vintage cars to Centre County.

With their help, the borough now plans to use that $1,500 to purchase bike racks.

The racks will be able to store eight to ten bikes for local cyclists.

The Chairman of the Bellefonte Cruise, felt good about being able to give something back to the community.

“The big thing is to help out the borough, because this would not be possible, without the support of the borough for sure, and they do all they can to help us out throughout the borough,” Patrick, McCool, said.

The borough plans to buy the racks in January and have them installed in the Spring.

They will go up at the interection of West High Street and North Potter Street.