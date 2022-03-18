BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County couple has driven their way to a victory.

The highest honor at the Detroit Autorama is the Don Ridler Memorial Award. This year, that trophy is coming to Central PA.

“It’s something I always wanted to do and it’s off my bucket list now,” Rick said. “We did it.”

Rick and Patty Bird of Bellefonte took home the top award at the show for their customized 1931 Chevrolet Independence Coupe known as the “Sho Bird.”

“Sho Bird” was a first-time entrant into the custom hot rod show, and after a planned debut at the 2021 Autorama was canceled because of the pandemic, the extra year allowed the Birds to get the car just right.

“It makes you humble, because you see there are really, really nice cars,” Patty said. “It was our dream. We put our passion into it and we’re thrilled.”

The car was built by Pro Comp Custom in Glenshaw, PA over a two-and-a-half-year period. “Sho Bird” will be making stops at other car shows around the country in the future.