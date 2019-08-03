Bellefonte Arts & Crafts Fair-Vendors, event coordinators make adjustments due to weather

Crews for the Bellefonte Arts & Crafts Fair had to make adjustments to the event, as an afternoon storm hit the area Friday,

This year’s Bellefonte Arts & Crafts Fair had nearly 90 vendors, topping the 70 plus last year.

Wood carvers, bracelet makers, photographers and other artists from Central PA, around the state and the country, came to sell their homemade crafts.

Chris King, a Penn State alumni, lives in Quakertown now, but comes back homes every year to share his passion of tye dye.

“I give them the shirt, I show them how to apply the dye, they simply color the shirt, take it home,” Chris King, Owner for Trye Dye, said.

He says the weather started off great Friday, bringing in lots of people, but like Pennsylvania weather does, it turned quickly.

“We had lightening and heavy rain and unfortunately that killed crowds a little bit,” King, said.

Romayne Naylor with the Bellefonte Arts & Crafts Fair, says the rain also effected the attendance of artists.

“Some of the vendors that had materials that would be destroyed by getting wet did close down,” Naylor, said.

The thunderstorm also affected the bands performing.

“Because of the thunder and lightening and because of the heavy rain, with a lot of electrical equipment that the entertainers use, we had to suspend that for a little bit,” Naylor, said.

Tom says his shirts and dye aren’t affected by any type of weather because of his tarp, but bad weather obviously affects turnout, which he hopes will get better into the weekend.

“Hopefully we have good weather tomorrow and we can kind of maintain that business all day.”

The Bellefonte Arts & Crafts Fair goes from 10am to 5pm Saturday.