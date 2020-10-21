Bedford man sentenced to 6 months in federal prison on tax evasion

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man will spend six months in federal prison for failing to turn over payroll taxes to the IRS.

Michael Boggs, 39, of Bedford, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Williamsport and after serving his six-month sentence, he will be on supervised release for two years and is to pay a $100 fine, according to court records.

Boggs was charged in Aug. 2019 after an investigation by the IRS showed he withheld payroll taxes from 2014 through 2016 for employees of Meadowview Manor Services, LLC, a now-closed assisted living center that he owned in Mifflin County. Those taxes included the employee portion of the income tax on their wages as well as the employee taxes owed to the IRS for Medicare and Social Security, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Boggs had faced up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.