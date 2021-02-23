Bedford man accused in bulk sales of meth to state police informant

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man accused of selling methamphetamine to state police is now in jail.

Charles K. Oldham, 46, of Bedford, sold half an ounce of the drug to a state police informant on Jan. 21 for $600 and on Feb. 3, the informant bought one ounce of methamphetamine from Oldham and paid $1,200, according to charges filed by state police.

When state police raided Oldham’s home at 151 Dunning Lane on the morning of Feb. 4, troopers allegedly found ½ pound of marijuana and 15 pot plants, plus a small amount of methamphetamine.

When questioned by state police, Oldham claimed he bought the meth in Ohio, but only sold to some close friends who used meth, state police noted in the charges.

Oldham told state police the methamphetamine in the Bedford area was “junk” and “he knew he could go to Ohio and get good meth,” Trooper Michael McCullough wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed with the case.

Along with the marijuana and meth, state police also seized scales, packaging materials, pipes and other drug paraphernalia along with $2,200 in cash. State police pointed out another $1,200 in cash that was found was the same money supplied by cops for the controlled buys of methamphetamine.

Oldham was jailed Tuesday after his arraignment on charges that include felony drug delivery by Magisterial District Judge H. Cyril Oldham. Bail was set at $75,000 cash with a preliminary hearing slated for March 3.